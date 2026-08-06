Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,764,343 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here