Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $78.96 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $78,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Eli Lilly’s leadership in the obesity boom, with strong sales momentum in key products such as Mounjaro and broader confidence that the company still has room to run. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Eli Lilly’s leadership in the obesity boom, with strong sales momentum in key products such as Mounjaro and broader confidence that the company still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Stat News reported that Eli Lilly tops prominent rankings for pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that the company’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the best in the industry. Article Title

Stat News reported that Eli Lilly tops prominent rankings for pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that the company’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the best in the industry. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly also announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, which helps clarify next steps for its KRAS pipeline and supports the long-term growth story beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Eli Lilly also announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, which helps clarify next steps for its KRAS pipeline and supports the long-term growth story beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: The company will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that could provide more details on strategy and pipeline updates. Article Title

The company will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that could provide more details on strategy and pipeline updates. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Eli Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving in place a roughly $194 million award and keeping legal/compliance risk in focus. Article Title

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Eli Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving in place a roughly $194 million award and keeping legal/compliance risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Related coverage noted that the ruling could raise scrutiny around Medicaid rebates and dividend implications, adding a modest overhang even as the core business remains strong. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,017.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $940.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,000.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $958.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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