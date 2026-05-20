Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases New Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,433 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Intel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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