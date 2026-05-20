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Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Honeywell International logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its Honeywell stake by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 12,180 shares and ending the period with 239,534 shares valued at about $46.73 million.
  • Honeywell reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, topping estimates, though revenue of $9.14 billion came in below expectations. The company also raised guidance for FY 2026 and Q2 2026.
  • Honeywell will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share on June 5, implying an annualized yield of about 2.2%. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a price target of $248.25.
  • Interested in Honeywell International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,534 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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