Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 13,959 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,273 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,959 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $107,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:PH opened at $852.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $637.21 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $921.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $912.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, iA Financial set a $1,032.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,022.30.

View Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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