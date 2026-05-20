Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 39,407 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,278 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 39,407 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Key Walt Disney News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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