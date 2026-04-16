Lbp Am Sa Acquires 27,673 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,531 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.6% of Lbp Am Sa's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in S&P Global were worth $50,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,256,638 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,726,208,000 after buying an additional 161,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,072,160,000 after buying an additional 67,868 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,965,082 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $956,425,000 after buying an additional 130,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $949,122,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $431.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $425.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $580.00 to $556.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $558.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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