Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,678 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,101.89. This trade represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 125,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,859,810.84. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $925.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.68 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $868.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $857.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Autonomous Res reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $920.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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