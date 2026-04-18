Lbp Am Sa Buys 162,617 Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. $FLY

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY - Free Report) by 265.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,855 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 162,617 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.14% of Firefly Aerospace worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $55,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $147,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Firefly Aerospace from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Firefly Aerospace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Firefly Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLY

Firefly Aerospace Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FLY opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Firefly Aerospace, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter. Firefly Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 234.80% and a negative net margin of 186.63%.Firefly Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 541.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace NASDAQ: FLY is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly's product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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