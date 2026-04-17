Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $56,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $117.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 244.98 and a beta of 1.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $118.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 720.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $15,000,978.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,376,705.25. This trade represents a 31.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,297,449. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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