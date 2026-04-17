Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,326 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 15,642 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in ITT were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in ITT by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ITT Stock Down 1.7%

ITT stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.58. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.34.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from ITT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ITT's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.55.

Read Our Latest Report on ITT

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at $50,028,284.26. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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