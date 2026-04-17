Lbp Am Sa Decreases Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,248 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 63,805 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $154,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore raised shares of Union Pacific from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

More Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seven‑year supply deal with Rocky Mountain Steel Mills gives UNP multi‑year visibility on a critical input, supports domestic sourcing and network reliability — a concrete cost/supply win that can improve maintenance planning and investor confidence. Union Pacific/Rocky Mountain Steel announcement

Seven‑year supply deal with Rocky Mountain Steel Mills gives UNP multi‑year visibility on a critical input, supports domestic sourcing and network reliability — a concrete cost/supply win that can improve maintenance planning and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage (Zacks) expects earnings growth and highlights factors that could produce an earnings beat, which can support the stock into the report. Zacks preview

Analyst coverage (Zacks) expects earnings growth and highlights factors that could produce an earnings beat, which can support the stock into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Management set to release Q1 results on April 23 with a conference call — the report is a near‑term catalyst that can drive volatility in either direction. Earnings release date

Management set to release Q1 results on April 23 with a conference call — the report is a near‑term catalyst that can drive volatility in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Shipper groups petition the STB to make confidential merger‑agreement terms public, increasing regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty around the proposed Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern deal — a potential overhang for valuation. FreightWaves / STB petition

Shipper groups petition the STB to make confidential merger‑agreement terms public, increasing regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty around the proposed Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern deal — a potential overhang for valuation. Negative Sentiment: A recent earnings preview warns modest top‑line growth, rising costs and recent quarterly misses could cloud the Q1 outlook — these factors raise downside risk if the company’s results or guidance disappoint. Q1 preview

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $206.63 and a 52-week high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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