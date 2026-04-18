Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stake in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,019 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 30,310 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Buenaventura Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buenaventura Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Buenaventura Mining's dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Buenaventura Mining Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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