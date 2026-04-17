Lbp Am Sa Grows Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 84.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,328 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $580.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $584.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.42. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

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Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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