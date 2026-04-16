Lbp Am Sa Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,102 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,779 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 165.5% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 657,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $102.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.56.

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Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. The trade was a 53.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,663,041.25. This represents a 54.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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