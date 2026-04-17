Lbp Am Sa Has $12.20 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,636 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 35,824 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 171.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,353 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,020,000 after buying an additional 205,975 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,664 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 120,735 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,800 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 980.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 359,343 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 326,086 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore set a $108.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.45.

View Our Latest Report on DECK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This trade represents a 15.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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