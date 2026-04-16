Lbp Am Sa Has $27.41 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 75,182 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $432,690.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,006,485.17. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $1,447,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,308 shares in the company, valued at $92,999,775.32. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,280 shares of company stock worth $42,074,690. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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