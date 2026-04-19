Lbp Am Sa Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Lbp Am Sa decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 56,544 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Aercap were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 45,615.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $424,769,000 after buying an additional 3,502,812 shares during the period. WGI DM LLC increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 40.6% in the third quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 2,555,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $309,253,000 after buying an additional 738,176 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,093,694 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $253,337,000 after buying an additional 543,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,577 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,409,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 49.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,586,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $192,003,000 after buying an additional 528,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Aercap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.38.

View Our Latest Report on AER

Aercap Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $93.28 and a one year high of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Aercap's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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