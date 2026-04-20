Lbp Am Sa Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,498 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,907 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock worth $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000,609 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,467,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after buying an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.52.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

JNJ opened at $234.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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