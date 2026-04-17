Lbp Am Sa Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,097 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,523,714 shares of the bank's stock worth $357,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,285 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,022,031 shares of the bank's stock valued at $106,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,505 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,544 shares of the bank's stock valued at $103,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,625,557 shares of the bank's stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,349,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Evercore lowered shares of Regions Financial from an "in-line" rating to an "underperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $1,036,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $505,635.82. The trade was a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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