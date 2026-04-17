Lbp Am Sa Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 743.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 61,794 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $250.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $223.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.64 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.27. The firm has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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