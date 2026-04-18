Lbp Am Sa Invests $2.69 Million in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,123 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $314,890,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24,798.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 315,716 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $99,416,000 after buying an additional 314,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3,880.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 206,607 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $65,058,000 after buying an additional 201,417 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $62,978,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2,668.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,927 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $46,896,000 after buying an additional 154,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $127,475.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,875,229.95. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 879 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $235,220.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,527.20. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $691,001 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.54. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.09 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $218.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.41.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $487.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. AeroVironment's revenue for the quarter was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $415.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

See Also

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