Lbp Am Sa Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,768,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $949,050,000 after acquiring an additional 116,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,329,175 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 452,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,199,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $237,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.56.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of SWK opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.66%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is presently 125.28%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report).

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