Lbp Am Sa Purchases 32,194 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,083 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,649,814,000 after purchasing an additional 649,323 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,338 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,672,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,649,000 after purchasing an additional 555,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.51 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average of $127.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $149.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $7,730,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 460,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,310,799.20. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $491,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 394,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,657,085.41. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 363,510 shares of company stock valued at $46,447,668 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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