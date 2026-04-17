Lbp Am Sa Purchases 84,312 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 589.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,607 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 84,312 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,440 shares of the company's stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $103.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $119.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.32%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

See Also

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