Lbp Am Sa Purchases 8,678 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,359 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $208.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $219.49 and its 200 day moving average is $223.78. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.54 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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