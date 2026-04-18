Lbp Am Sa Purchases 86,885 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,302 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 86,885 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.19% of Intuitive Machines worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 151.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Intuitive Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sector rally and NASA momentum lift demand for space names—coverage highlights Rocket Lab and other space stocks catching a bid after new NASA work and technology rollouts, which has helped push interest into LUNR alongside peers. Rocket Lab Surges 9%, Intuitive Machines Jumps 6%

Sector rally and NASA momentum lift demand for space names—coverage highlights Rocket Lab and other space stocks catching a bid after new NASA work and technology rollouts, which has helped push interest into LUNR alongside peers. Positive Sentiment: Positive retail/media tone — a bullish segment on YouTube names Intuitive Machines as a play on the growing “space race” narrative and potential tailwinds if a SpaceX IPO re‑energizes sector flows. This can amplify short-term retail buying. The Big 3: LUNR, PL, XPO

Positive retail/media tone — a bullish segment on YouTube names Intuitive Machines as a play on the growing “space race” narrative and potential tailwinds if a SpaceX IPO re‑energizes sector flows. This can amplify short-term retail buying. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and raised targets — several firms have reiterated buy/hold ratings and a few raised price targets recently, providing fundamental cover for higher prices and giving investors benchmarks to watch. MarketBeat LUNR Coverage

Analyst support and raised targets — several firms have reiterated buy/hold ratings and a few raised price targets recently, providing fundamental cover for higher prices and giving investors benchmarks to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results — LUNR beat EPS estimates modestly but missed revenue expectations, a mixed print that keeps fundamentals under review while sentiment-driven flows dominate near term. Earnings Coverage

Mixed quarterly results — LUNR beat EPS estimates modestly but missed revenue expectations, a mixed print that keeps fundamentals under review while sentiment-driven flows dominate near term. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (~72%) with some small new/expanded positions reported—watch any large fund filings for conviction shifts that could move shares. MarketBeat Institutional Holdings

Institutional ownership remains high (~72%) with some small new/expanded positions reported—watch any large fund filings for conviction shifts that could move shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO, SVP) were filed this week — significant share amounts were sold at ~ $23.61 per share. Management says sales were to cover tax withholding on vested awards, which reduces the red flag, but multiple concurrent sales can still pressure sentiment. Insider Selling Report

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,389,716.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,176,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,831,698.46. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 25,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $445,435.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 425,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,952. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,660. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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