Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Lbp Am Sa boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,802 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 41,349 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.3% of Lbp Am Sa's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Visa were worth $281,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 193,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,114,674 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,475,403,000 after acquiring an additional 530,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Visa by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,458,913 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,253,224,000 after acquiring an additional 399,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,913,505 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $4,067,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,418,387 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,873,794,000 after acquiring an additional 108,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of V stock opened at $317.33 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $311.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.42. The company has a market cap of $576.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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