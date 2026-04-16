Lbp Am Sa Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,993 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,494 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lbp Am Sa's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.13% of Vertiv worth $81,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company's stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Down 3.1%

VRT opened at $300.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $312.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $254.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm's revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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