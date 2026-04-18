Lbp Am Sa Sells 160,055 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the company's stock after selling 160,055 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $146.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $165.10.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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