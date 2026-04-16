Lbp Am Sa Sells 20,770 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,482 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 20,770 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Newmont were worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Newmont by 9.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,156,669 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $687,223,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Newmont by 49.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $585,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,653 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Newmont by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,996,775 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 692,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 33.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,925,237 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $414,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Newmont by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,784,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $482,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $113.22 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Newmont's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Newmont's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $339,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,303.35. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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