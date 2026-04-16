Lbp Am Sa Sells 23,134 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,645 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,134 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.09% of Datadog worth $41,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $7,618,637.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares in the company, valued at $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,833 shares of company stock worth $63,581,080. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Datadog Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $121.06 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.52, a PEG ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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