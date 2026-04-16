Lbp Am Sa Sells 24,305 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,114 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 24,305 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22,080.4% during the fourth quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 20,406 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $468.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $491.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.73, for a total transaction of $8,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,591 shares in the company, valued at $149,607,801.43. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,654.45. This represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $519.60 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $534.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.64 and a 200 day moving average of $330.11. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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