Lbp Am Sa Sells 49,033 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,033 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $255.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.63 and a 200-day moving average of $218.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.09 and a 52-week high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.30.

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About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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