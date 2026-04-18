Lbp Am Sa Sells 8,457 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lbp Am Sa reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,457 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $794.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $735.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.46 and a 1 year high of $801.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $678.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here