Lbp Am Sa Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,437 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 47,397 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,668,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,318,275,000 after buying an additional 1,631,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,917,530,000 after buying an additional 1,804,625 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,577,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,309,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,970,976. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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