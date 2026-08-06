Lear Corporation $LEA Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report) by 308.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.10% of Lear worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5,205.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $256,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 37.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Lear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $131.00 price target on Lear in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lear

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $94.71 and a 1-year high of $150.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.30. Lear had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Lear's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Lear's dividend payout ratio is 28.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $26,854.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $237,875.22. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,047.50. This trade represents a 27.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,248 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Lear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lear reported second-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year outlook, signaling improved confidence in earnings and cash generation. The company’s latest quarterly performance also exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue growth from the prior year. Lear Corporation reports second quarter 2026 financial results and raises full year outlook

Lear reported second-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year outlook, signaling improved confidence in earnings and cash generation. The company’s latest quarterly performance also exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue growth from the prior year. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Lear while increasing its price target to $138. The higher target suggests some potential upside from recent trading levels, but the unchanged rating indicates the firm does not see a compelling enough risk-reward profile to recommend buying the shares aggressively. Lear Gets a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo maintained a rating on Lear while increasing its price target to $138. The higher target suggests some potential upside from recent trading levels, but the unchanged rating indicates the firm does not see a compelling enough risk-reward profile to recommend buying the shares aggressively. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane lowered Lear’s rating to Neutral. The downgrade may be weighing on the stock because it reflects reduced conviction following the company’s recent results, even though Lear’s valuation remains relatively modest compared with its earnings outlook. Lear Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas Exane

About Lear

Lear Corporation NYSE: LEA is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA - Free Report).

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