Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,801 AECOM $ACM

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,801 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.18. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.41 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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