Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE VRT opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $312.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Research lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

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