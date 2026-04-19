Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $376.50.

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $311.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.28. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.70 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total value of $280,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 128,586 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,511.34. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $927,728 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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