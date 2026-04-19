Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.08 Million in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $232,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.55.

View Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.1%

BRX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $353.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brixmor Property Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brixmor Property Group wasn't on the list.

While Brixmor Property Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here