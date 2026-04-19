Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,619 PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,619 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. PulteGroup comprises approximately 0.9% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,900,271 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,704,513,000 after acquiring an additional 609,640 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 13.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,917 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $478,828,000 after acquiring an additional 424,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $315,883,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,755,241 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $185,108,000 after acquiring an additional 202,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 120.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,049 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $225,024,000 after purchasing an additional 930,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore raised PulteGroup from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $126.29 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $144.49.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Henry sold 5,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $729,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,333.19. This represents a 26.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $14,891,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 659,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,266,213.12. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock worth $20,162,165. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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