Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,912 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,876 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,428,654.88. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1%

VRSK opened at $178.07 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.70 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average of $211.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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