Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $17.70 Million in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,702,000. Encompass Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.18% of Encompass Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 36,200.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. TD Cowen started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $92.77 and a one year high of $127.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.Encompass Health's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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