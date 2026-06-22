Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Invests $4.21 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. RTX makes up 1.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after acquiring an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

RTX opened at $186.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $181.86 and its 200-day moving average is $189.62. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.47 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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