Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,827 shares during the quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 161,087 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Article Title

Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and highlighted it as one of the highest-quality financial stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Article Title

Reports that JPMorgan is deploying agentic AI across parts of its banking operations suggest potential efficiency gains and margin support over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation.

Recent earnings strength remains an important tailwind, as JPMorgan previously beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, backing up the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Article Title

General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan; the sale may draw attention, but the scheduled nature of the trade makes it a limited signal on fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines referenced JPMorgan strategists discussing market risks such as Fed policy, institutional rebalancing, and inflation; these are broader market themes rather than direct JPMorgan-specific catalysts.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $334.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $310.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $338.09. The stock has a market cap of $897.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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