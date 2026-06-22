Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Caterpillar makes up about 1.7% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $935.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Article Title

Caterpillar was highlighted by Zacks as one of five non-tech “wide moat” stocks to own for a stable second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that CAT has durable competitive advantages and can be a defensive portfolio holding. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Article Title

Multiple articles noted that CAT was one of the day’s top industrial stocks to watch and an outperforming Dow name, which can attract momentum buyers and support the shares. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Article Title

Recent coverage emphasized Caterpillar’s strong earnings-based run, with the stock rising sharply on heavier-than-average volume after investors reacted favorably to its latest results and bullish price action. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst commentary said CAT remains a “Moderate Buy,” which supports sentiment but does not by itself add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One Zacks note warned that earnings estimate revisions may not support continued near-term gains, suggesting the stock could face some consolidation after its recent surge. Article Title

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CAT opened at $987.79 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $875.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $357.73 and a one year high of $994.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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