Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 14,743 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 14,743 shares during the quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

American Express Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AXP opened at $338.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.14 and a 200 day moving average of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here