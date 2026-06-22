Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 15,729 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 15,729 shares during the quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $123.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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