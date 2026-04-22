Leelyn Smith LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,039 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $233.15 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.08 and a 12-month high of $236.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $206.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.41%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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